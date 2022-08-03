﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China down 36 percent in July

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 13:44:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 49,000 units, down 36 percent year on year, while declining by 11 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. The sales of 49,000 units were the lowest level in a month of July since 2016.

In the first seven months this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 429,000, down 62 percent year on year.

Analysts said the improvement in heavy truck sales has been too slow over the past few months. Heavy truck sales in China saw a month-on-month rise of 12 percent in May, following by another increase of 12 percent in June as compared to May. The month-on-month decline in July reflected the poor demand in the given month.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index rises to 54.4 percent in July

02 Aug | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 16 percent in July 11-17

21 Jul | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 34.4 percent in June

13 Jul | Steel News

China Auto Dealer Comprehensive Inventory Coefficient stands at 1.36 in June

11 Jul | Steel News

China issues notice on measures to expand auto consumption

08 Jul | Steel News

Number of motor vehicles in China totals 406 million units as of June 30

07 Jul | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 22 percent in June

07 Jul | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales rise by 20.9 percent in June

06 Jul | Steel News

Operating revenue of China’s auto industry down nine percent in Jan-May

28 Jun | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 25% in June 6-12

16 Jun | Steel News