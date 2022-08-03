Heavy truck sales in China down 36 percent in July

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 13:44:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, heavy truck sales in China are estimated to have totaled 49,000 units, down 36 percent year on year, while declining by 11 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. The sales of 49,000 units were the lowest level in a month of July since 2016.

In the first seven months this year, heavy truck sales in China totaled 429,000, down 62 percent year on year.

Analysts said the improvement in heavy truck sales has been too slow over the past few months. Heavy truck sales in China saw a month-on-month rise of 12 percent in May, following by another increase of 12 percent in June as compared to May. The month-on-month decline in July reflected the poor demand in the given month.