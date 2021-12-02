Heavy truck sales in China decline by 63 percent in November

Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:43:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, heavy truck sales in China are expected to amount to 50,000 units, down 63 percent year on year, while down 6.5 percent month on month, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider. Heavy truck sales in China declined for the seventh consecutive month in November.

Sales in the January-November period are expected to amount to 1.337 million units, down 11.4 percent year on year, five percentage points faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the first ten months.