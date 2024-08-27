Hangzhou Steel’s net loss amounts to RMB 36.4379 million in Jan-Jun

Zhejiang province-based Chinese steelmaker Hangzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has issued its financial report for the first six months this year, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 33.546 billion ($4.7 billion) in the given period, up 30.42 percent year on year, while its net loss came to RMB 36.4379 million ($5.1 million), shrinking compared to RMB 55.2427 million recorded in the same period last year.

The company stated that the change in operating revenue was due to the rises in the revenue from sales of renewable resources.