Handan to cut crude steel output by 30 percent during Jan 1-Mar 15

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:20:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The city of Handan, located in China’s major steelmaking base, Hebei Province, has announced its pollution control plan for the winter season, stating that steelmakers in the city will cut their crude steel output by 30 percent during the period from January 1 to March 15, 2022.

The output reduction should result in the halting of blast furnaces, while steelmakers will be required to give details of the equipment affected and the time periods in question.

At present, there are short-term restrictions in effect for blast furnaces operations, which will continue up to December 28.