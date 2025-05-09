 |  Login 
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.2% in late April, stocks also down 

Friday, 09 May 2025 09:46:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late April (April 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.202 million mt, down 1.2 percent compared to mid-April (April 11-20) this year.   

In mid-April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.229 million mt, up 1.5 percent compared to early April (April 1-10) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of April 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.29 million mt, decreasing by 8.5 percent compared to April 20.


Tags: Crude Steel China Far East Steelmaking 

