CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 7.4% in late July, stocks also down

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late July (July 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.982 million mt, down 7.4 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20) this year.

In mid-July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.141 million mt, up 2.1 percent compared to early July (July 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of July 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.78 million mt, decreasing by 5.6 percent compared to July 20.