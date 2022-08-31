﻿
English
H2 Green Steel secures funding for decarbonization of steel production

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 12:29:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has secured a total of €190 million in funding from a group of investors for its initiative to decarbonize steel production by using renewable hydrogen.

The company aims to transform industries that generate significant carbon emissions, starting with steel through a green hydrogen-powered steel plant in Boden in northern Sweden.

Meanwhile, H2 Green Steel stated that it has pre-sold about 60 percent of its initial volumes showcasing the demand for decarbonized steel. Customers represent a broad range of sectors including steel service centers, pipe and tube, passenger vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles, white goods and construction products. 


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking 

