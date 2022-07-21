﻿
H2 Green Steel partners with Hitachi Energy for green steel solutions

Thursday, 21 July 2022
       

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Switzerland-based Hitachi Energy for energy solutions and green steel.

The memorandum outlines a collaboration with three main elements, an equity investment by Hitachi in H2 Green Steel, products and services from Hitachi that are needed to construct and improve the electrical infrastructure to power steel production and electrolyzer plants, and green steel off-take from H2 Green Steel for the manufacturing of Hitachi’s products.


