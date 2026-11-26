ArcelorMittal Spain expects to commission its new electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Gijón plant in early December, following the successful completion of several technical tests, according to Spanish media reports.

The company is currently in the final phase of hot commissioning, having successfully tested several procedures, including the application of electric current to the furnace and scrap charging. ArcelorMittal expects to produce its first heat of steel in early December and gradually increase production throughout 2027 until the facility becomes fully operational.

Technical complexity delays commissioning

The commissioning is several months behind the original schedule, which envisaged the start of operations in the first quarter of 2026. According to the company, the technical complexity of the installation has made it difficult to meet the initial deadlines. The new steelmaking facility will have an annual production capacity of more than one million mt of semi-finished steel products destined for rail and wire rod mills.

According to ArcelorMittal, the new facility will initially reduce carbon emissions by more than 35 percent, with annual emission reductions potentially reaching one million mt of CO2 once the transition phase is completed.