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ArcelorMittal Spain temporarily halts Gijón operations amid weak demand

Thursday, 01 October 2026 11:44:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Spain has decided to halt production at its Gijón facilities until October 3 to adjust output to weaker demand, according to Spanish media reports.

The company stated that the temporary stoppage is intended to align production with current market conditions, as demand has yet to recover following the entry into force of the EU's new trade defense measures on July 1. The current market situation is particularly affecting wire rod production. The wire rod mill, together with the rail mill and the Gijón steelworks, forms part of ArcelorMittal's Long Products division in Asturias.

Fire breaks out at Gijón operations

The production stoppage also coincided with a fire that broke out on the night of September 28 at ArcelorMittal Spain's Gijón operations, at the exit of the tunnel connecting the Aboño and Veriña facilities, according to local media reports citing company sources. The fire was detected at around 11:00-11:10 p.m., prompting the immediate activation of the plant's emergency protocols. ArcelorMittal Spain's internal fire brigade subsequently deployed several firefighting lines, and the fire was extinguished at around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident and An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. According to company sources, preliminary indications suggest that the fire may have been caused by friction from a roller on the affected conveyor belt. The incident occurred around 20 days after an explosion forced ArcelorMittal to halt blast furnace A at its Asturias operations.

Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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