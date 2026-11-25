Romania's UMB Steel has secured €120 million in financing from Raiffeisen Bank Romania, marking another important development in the ongoing redevelopment of the Otelu Rosu steelworks. The financing, announced on November 24, comes at a time when the company is moving ahead with the construction of new production facilities and the modernization of the existing industrial complex. Through the investment, UMB Steel aims not only to bring the long-idle steelworks back into operation, but also to establish a new domestic source of long steel products for Romania's construction and infrastructure sectors.

According to local media reports, the financing arranged by Raiffeisen Bank will support the different stages of the investment at the Otelu Rosu steelworks. Meanwhile, construction work at the site continues, with roof installation recently starting at the new rolling mill. The rolling mill project, valued at RON 1.04 billion, comprises a main production hall covering 24,000 square meters and two auxiliary facilities. The company is also working on the modernization of existing industrial buildings, railway and electrical infrastructure, while preparing to establish a separate facility for the production of prestressing steel strands.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the Otelu Rosu steelworks, which has been inactive since 2012, was acquired by the Umbrarescu family in January 2025 for approximately RON 141.65 million, including transaction-related expenses. UMB Steel plans to establish an annual long steel production capacity of around 700,000 mt at the site, having contracted Germany's SMS Group and Spain's Sarralle for the development of its new production facilities. The investment will also mark the first application of SMS Group's CMT 700 technology in Europe, with the planned product portfolio including rebar, other steel bars, compact coils and wire rod. However, a definitive timeline for the resumption of steel production has yet to be announced.