The meeting held on November 23 at Italy's Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT) to update the framework agreement between JSW Steel Italy and Metinvest for the Piombino steel hub ended without a deal. “The meeting was suspended without an agreement because [JSW Steel Italy] chairman Marco Carrai said he needed to consult with the group in India and obtain the necessary approvals,” the Uilm trade union reported.

The agreement, signed in July 2025, governs the transfer of around 800 workers, currently covered by Italy's wage supplementation scheme, from JSW Steel Italy to Metinvest's future steel plant. The transfer was scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026, but the Ukrainian group's financial difficulties have delayed the project, making it necessary to revise the terms of the agreement.

Regarding the industrial project, Metinvest told the ministerial meeting that talks are continuing to identify a partner to join or replace the group in developing the new steel plant. The new partner's identity is expected to be confirmed by the third week of December.

The revival of steelmaking in Piombino therefore remains dependent on defining the new industrial structure of Metinvest's project and updating the employment safeguards provided for in the agreement with JSW. “MIMIT, represented by adviser Castano, reiterated the importance of an agreement to safeguard employment at the Piombino steel hub. It therefore acknowledged JSW's request for additional time and will reconvene the meeting in the coming days,” the Uilm statement concluded.