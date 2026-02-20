 |  Login 
Metinvest Adria project in Piombino cited among Europe’s mega-investments

Friday, 20 February 2026 17:29:04 (GMT+3)

According to a statement released by Metinvest Adria, the Piombino steel project has been included among the five highest-impact foreign direct investments (FDI) in Europe in fDi Intelligence’s (Financial Times) “Investment Impact Awards 2026” ranking.

In detail, the company reports that the project, developed together with Danieli, ranked fifth in the Mega-project category, which is reserved for investments exceeding €500 million. Metinvest Adria also specifies that 106 entities took part in the 2026 edition of the award and that the application was submitted “independently” by Invest in Tuscany, the Tuscany Region’s investment agency. The statement also recalls that the project was designated as a strategic national project by the Italian government on November 20 last year. Commenting on the news, Luca Villa, CEO of Metinvest Adria, reiterated that “this result strengthens the company’s determination to turn the Metinvest Adria project into a concrete reality”.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in recent months the project has made progress on the institutional front, although it has not yet entered the operational construction phase. Key steps remain to be completed, however, including finalising the financing structure and completing the authorisation process, both of which are decisive for the start of on-site activities.


