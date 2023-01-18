H2 Green Steel collaborates with Mobilaris on digitalisation

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 11:16:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has signed an agreement with Swedish software company Mobilaris to collaborate for the use of digital solutions during construction, and later operations, of H2 Green Steel’s largescale steel plant in Boden.

According to the statement, the plant will be the first of its kind and powered by green hydrogen.

The two companies aim to provide a more efficient site coordination, enabling an efficient, safe and transparent way of operating a large-scale construction project, and later on daily operation of a next-generation decarbonized steel production plant.