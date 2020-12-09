GWR Group to start operations at iron ore mine in Western Australia

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:18:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based iron ore company GWR Group has stated that it will start operations next week at Stage 1 of its C4 Iron Deposit in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia, which has an annual capacity of one million mt of high grade low impurity iron ore. The company is planning to expand its capacity to 21.6 million mt for iron ore with 60.7 percent Fe content.

GWR Group will accelerate its review to assess what portion of the remaining 20 million mt at Stage 2 mining of the C4 Iron Deposit will be optimized and included in this stage.