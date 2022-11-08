Goa left with only 260 million mt of iron ore reserves

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 10:25:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian coastal state of Goa is left with only 260 million mt of iron ore reserves, according to a government report on Tuesday, November 8.

Significantly, the Goa government has launched an auction process for four iron ore blocks in the state with estimated aggregate reserves of 135 million mt.

The data on the reserves is part of the Compendium of State Asset Accounts of Mineral and Energy Resources report prepared by the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB).

According to the study, India’s total iron ore reserves as of March 2021 were estimated at 6.835 billion mt, with Odisha accounting for 50 percent of the reserves, Jharkhand with 24 percent, Chhattisgarh with 18 percent, Goa with four percent, Karnataka with three percent and Madhya Pradesh with one percent of the iron ore reserves.