Goa government sets deadline for successful bidders to lift iron ore stocks from pitheads

Thursday, 23 February 2023 10:28:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the western Indian state of Goa has set a deadline of March 31 for all successful bidders to lift idle iron ore stocks lying at pitheads, a government official said on Thursday, February 23.

The official said that the failure to lift iron ore stocks by successful bidders at the last 27 e-auctions held will force the government to take back the stocks and deposits made by the successful bidders will be forfeit.

He pointed out that, as per terms of the e-auction held for clearing idle iron ore stocks at pitheads, a successful bidder had to lift the stocks within 60 days of conclusion of the auction, but several had failed to lift stocks despite submitting winning price bids.

He said that there have been cases where the actual successful bidder had already concluded forward sales of the iron ore stocks and the new owner of the stocks had also failed to lift them.

The Goa government will not issue any further notice and, if stocks are not cleared, the volume will be taken back and funds forfeited, he said.

The Goa government had concluded 27 rounds of e-auctions to clear 15 million mt of iron ore stocks lying idle at pitheads since mining operations across the state had been halted as per the verdict of the Supreme Court in March 2018.