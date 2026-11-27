The government of the western Indian state of Goa plans to auction four to six iron ore blocks in December 2026, government sources said on Friday, November 27.

This will be the fifth round of auctions of iron ore blocks in Goa since the Supreme Court in an order of 2012 banned renewal of leases of mining rights.

The sources said that auction of more blocks will be completed in line with the Supreme Court order mandating an annual production ceiling of 20 million mt in aggregate for all mines in Goa.

Goa has auctioned 18 mineral blocks in four phases since 2022. Four blocks were auctioned in 2022-23, five in 2023-24, three in 2024-25 and six in the fourth phase held in April 2026

Of these, six blocks have commenced operations, while the remaining blocks are at various stages of obtaining approvals.