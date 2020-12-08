Goa government likely to consider auction as solution to iron ore mining ban

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:03:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the western Indian state of Goa has indicated that it may consider a fresh auction of closed iron ore mines to break the deadlock over the ban on iron ore mining in the region, a government official said on Tuesday, December 8.

“We want iron ore mining activity to resume in Goa. We will come out with a solution through an auction. We have been working on a consensus and are working out a solution to the ban on mining,” Pramod Sawant, Goa chief minister, said.

The holding of a fresh auction of new mining leases for idle iron ore mines would be a departure from the stance of the government, which had been opposed to holding auctions for the resumption of mining operations in Goa.

The chief minister in his statement acknowledged the government’s reservations on holding fresh auctions amid apprehensions that new players entering the industry could jeopardize the interests of workers in mines and allied support industries as new investors are likely to protect their own interests rather than those of workers already engaged in the industry.

India’s Supreme Court in an order of 2012 held that all iron ore mined after 2007 was illegal. In a subsequent order in 2018, the court banned all iron ore mining operations in Goa, maintaining that lease renewal without adopting the mandatory auction route was illegal.