﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Goa government likely to consider auction as solution to iron ore mining ban

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:03:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the western Indian state of Goa has indicated that it may consider a fresh auction of closed iron ore mines to break the deadlock over the ban on iron ore mining in the region, a government official said on Tuesday, December 8.

“We want iron ore mining activity to resume in Goa. We will come out with a solution through an auction. We have been working on a consensus and are working out a solution to the ban on mining,” Pramod Sawant, Goa chief minister, said.

The holding of a fresh auction of new mining leases for idle iron ore mines would be a departure from the stance of the government, which had been opposed to holding auctions for the resumption of mining operations in Goa.

The chief minister in his statement acknowledged the government’s reservations on holding fresh auctions amid apprehensions that new players entering the industry could jeopardize the interests of workers in mines and allied support industries as new investors are likely to protect their own interests rather than those of workers already engaged in the industry.

India’s Supreme Court in an order of 2012 held that all iron ore mined after 2007 was illegal. In a subsequent order in 2018, the court banned all iron ore mining operations in Goa, maintaining that lease renewal without adopting the mandatory auction route was illegal.


Tags: iron ore  India  mining  raw mat  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Dec

India-based NMDC’s iron ore sales up 18.28 percent in November
03  Dec

Karnataka government approves NMDC’s restart of iron ore mining at Donimalai
27  Nov

India’s RINL seeks long-term iron ore supply contracts to broaden supply base
17  Nov

India’s Chhattisgarh state seeks discounted sales of iron ore mined in state
16  Nov

Western Indian port extends iron ore freight concessions until next year