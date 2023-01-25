﻿
Goa commences auction of second round of five iron ore blocks

Wednesday, 25 January 2023
       

The government of the western Indian coastal state of Goa has commenced the second round of auction of five iron ore blocks, a government official said on Wednesday, January 25.

The official said that in the second round, bids have been invited for the auction of the iron ore blocks of Advalpale-Tivim, Cudnem-Cormolem, Cudem, Sulrla-Sonshi and Tivim-Prina.

The last date for submission of bids had been set for March 27, 2023, he said.

Last month, the Goa government had completed the first round of auction of four iron ore blocks, including Kalay, Monte de Sirigao, Bicholim and Sirigoa Mayem, which were awarded to Sociedade de Fomento Industrial, N. S. Bandekar & Co, Vedanta Limited and Salgaocar Shipping Limited, respectively.


