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Global stainless steel output up 7.6 percent in Q2 2026

Wednesday, 09 September 2026 14:20:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the second quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved up by 9.3 percent quarter on quarter to 17.24 million mt, while increasing by 7.6 percent year on year, according to the report released by the World Stainless Steel Association (worldstainless).

In the given quarter, stainless crude steel production moved up by 9.7 percent in China and increased by 8.7 percent in the Asia region, while rising by 4.1 percent in the US and by 0.5 percent in Europe, all compared to the second quarter of 2025. In the first half of 2026, global stainless steel output increased by 5.0 percent year on year to 32.96 million mt.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region  
2025 - Q2 2026 - Q2 Y-o-y change (%) 2025 - H1 2026 - H1 Y-o-y change (%)
Asia

13,671

14,867

 +8.7

26,689

28,307

 +6.1
China

10,227

11,223

 +9.7

19,664

21,068

 +7.1
European Union

1,491

1,499

 +0.5

3,024

2,913

 -3.7
United States

559

582

 +4.1

1,111

1,147

 +3.2
Others (Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, United Kingdom)

294

292

 -1.0

581

597

 +2.9
Total

16,015

17,239

 +7.6

31,404

32,964

 +5.0
Tags: Stainless Stainless products  World Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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