Global stainless steel output up 3.1 percent in Q2 2025

In the second quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved up by five percent quarter on quarter to 16.36 million mt, while increasing by 3.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the given quarter stainless crude steel production moved up by 3.9 percent in China and increased by 4.1 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by 7.8 percent in the US and dropping by 5.1 percent in Europe, all compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):