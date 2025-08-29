 |  Login 
Global stainless steel output up 3.1 percent in Q2 2025

Friday, 29 August 2025 15:42:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the second quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved up by five percent quarter on quarter to 16.36 million mt, while increasing by 3.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the given quarter stainless crude steel production moved up by 3.9 percent in China and increased by 4.1 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by 7.8 percent in the US and dropping by 5.1 percent in Europe, all compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

2024 - Q2

2025 - Q1

2025 - Q2

Q-o-q change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Europe

1,625

1,608

1,542

-4.1

-5.1

US

518

553

559

+1.1

+7.8

China

10,152

9,624

10,544

+9.6

+3.9

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

3,355

3,571

3,491

-2.2

+4.1

Others

219

223

225

+1.0

+2.9

TOTAL

15,870

15,579

16,361

+5.0

+3.1

