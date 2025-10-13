Thailand issues AD duties on CR stainless from Vietnam

Thailand’s Anti-Dumping and Subsidy Consideration Committee of the Ministry of Commerce has announced that it has made its final decision on the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on cold rolled stainless steel products imported from Vietnam.

The ministry found that the imports of the given products from Vietnam are being dumped, causing injury to the Thai steel industry. As a result, the ministry determined antidumping duties at 9.95 percent of the CIF price for goods from Yongjin Metal Technology and Tan Viet Metal Technology Company Limited, and 29.40 percent of the CIF price for other Vietnamese exporters, effective for five years.

The products with a thickness between 0.3-3.0 mm and a width not exceeding 1,320 mm fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.32.00.020, 7219.32.00.030, 7219.32.00.040, 7219.32.00.080, 7219.32.00.090, 7219.33.00.020, 7219.33.00.030, 7219.33.00.040, 7219.33.00.080, 7219.33.00.090, 7219.34.00.020, 7219.34.00.030, 7219.34.00.040, 7219.34.00.080, 7219.34.00.090, 7219.35.00.020, 7219.35.00.030, 7219.35.00.040, 7219.35.00.080, 7219.35.00.090, 7219.90.00.000, 7220.20.10.020, 7220.20.10.030, 7220.20.10.040, 7220.20.10.080, 7220.20.10.090, 7220.20.90.020, 7220.20.90.030, 7220.20.90.040, 7220.20.90.080, 7220.20.90.090, 7220.90.10.000, and 7220.90.90.000.