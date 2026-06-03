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Global stainless steel output up 2.5 percent in Q1 2026

Wednesday, 03 June 2026 14:53:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved down by 3.4 percent quarter on quarter to 15.77 million mt, while increasing by 2.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary report released by the World Stainless Steel Association (worldstainless).

According to the data from wordstainless, in the given quarter stainless crude steel production moved up by 4.3 percent in China and increased by 3.3 percent in the Asia region, while rising by 2.3 percent in the US and dropping by 4.6 percent in Europe, all compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region  Quarter
2025 - Q1 2026 – Q1 Y-o-y change (%)
Asia 13,008 13,435 +3.3
China 9,437 9,842 +4.3
European Union 1,539 1,468 -4.6
United States 553 566 +2.3
Others (Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, United Kingdom) 286 305 +6.7
Total 15,387 15,774 +2.5

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  World Steelmaking 

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