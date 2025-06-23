Global stainless steel output up 6.2 percent in Q1

In the first quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved down by six percent quarter on quarter to 15.55 million mt, while increasing by 6.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the given quarter stainless crude steel production moved up by 11.2 percent in China and decreased by 3.3 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by 8.6 percent in the US and by 2.9 percent in Europe, all compared to the first quarter 2024.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):