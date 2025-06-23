 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global...

Global stainless steel output up 6.2 percent in Q1

Monday, 23 June 2025 16:36:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the first quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved down by six percent quarter on quarter to 15.55 million mt, while increasing by 6.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the given quarter stainless crude steel production moved up by 11.2 percent in China and decreased by 3.3 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by 8.6 percent in the US and by 2.9 percent in Europe, all compared to the first quarter 2024.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

2024 - Q1

2024 - Q4

2025 - Q1

Q-o-q change (%)

Y-o-y change (%)

Europe

1,563

1,394

1,608

15.4

2.9

US

509

441

553

25.4

8.6

China

8,655

10,736

9,624

-10.4

11.2

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,842

1,928

1,780

-7.7

-3.3

Others

2,076

2,042

1,982

-3.0

-4.5

TOTAL

14,644

16,541

15,547

-6.0

6.2

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Cleveland-Cliffs invests $150 million in new stainless line

23 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 25, 2025

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge down

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

France’s Alstom chooses Outokumpu as green stainless steel supplier

17 Jun | Steel News

13 stainless steel pipe production lines of Jiangsu Dejing Piping System Technology to be into operation by end of June

13 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24, 2025

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary results of AD review on stainless steel bar from India

12 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices decrease further

11 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

10 Jun | Flats and Slab

Assofermet: Italian steel market remains uncertain in May amid growing concerns

10 Jun | Steel News