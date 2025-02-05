Global stainless steel output up 8.2 percent in Jan-Sept

In the third quarter of 2024, world stainless crude steel output moved down by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter to 15.65 million mt, while in the first nine months of the year it rose by 8.2 percent year on year to 46.09 million mt according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the January-September period last year stainless crude steel production moved up by 3.4 percent in China and increased by 9.2 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by nine percent in the US and by 4.9 percent in Europe, all compared to the same period of 2023.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):