 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Global...

Global stainless steel output up 8.2 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 05 February 2025 12:04:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the third quarter of 2024, world stainless crude steel output moved down by 1.1 percent quarter on quarter to 15.65 million mt, while in the first nine months of the year it rose by 8.2 percent year on year to 46.09 million mt according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the January-September period last year stainless crude steel production moved up by 3.4 percent in China and increased by 9.2 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by nine percent in the US and by 4.9 percent in Europe, all compared to the same period of 2023.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region Q-o-q change 

Y-o-y change

(%)

2024-Q12024-Q22024-Q3(%)2023-Jan-Sept2024-Jan-Sept
Europe1,5631,6251,506-7.34,4754,694+4.9
US509518482-6.91,3841,509+9.0
China8,62010,1489,863-2.827,67928,631+3.4
Asia (excluding China and South Korea)1,8421,7761,77604,9375,393+9.2
Others2,0761,7612,027+15.15,2725,864+11.2
TOTAL14,60915,82915,654-1.142,60446,092+8.2

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  World Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese stainless steel prices remain stable

05 Feb | Flats and Slab

YFO Trading in Northern Cyprus aims to export products to Europe

05 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSL cut stainless steel volume growth forecast amid subdued exports

31 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 5, 2025

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

India’s JSL seeks scrapping of import duty on molybdenum ore in national budget for 2025-26

28 Jan | Steel News

EU’s AD duties on stainless HRC from three countries close to expiring

24 Jan | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 4, 2025

23 Jan | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 21.92 percent in 2024

23 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable, with some minor upticks

22 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

21 Jan | Flats and Slab