Global stainless steel output up 6.3 percent in H1

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 10:51:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the second quarter of this year, global stainless crude steel output increased by 7.9 percent quarter on quarter to 15.76 million mt, while in the first half of the year it rose by 6.3 percent year on year to 30.37 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the first half this year stainless crude steel production grew by 5.9 percent in China and moved up by 9.0 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while increasing by 9.0 percent in the US and by 0.3 percent in Europe, all compared to the first half of 2023.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region 

  

 Quarter 

  

Q1 2024

Q2 2024  

H1 2023

H12024  

Y-o-y change (%) 

Europe

1,562 

1,577 

3,130 

3,139 

0.3

USA

509

518

942 

1.027 

9.0

China

8,620 

10,130 

17,709 

18,750 

5.9

Asia w/o China and S. Korea

1,842 

1,776 

3,318 

3,617 

9.0

Others

2,076 

1,761 

3,474

3,837 

10.5

Total

14,609 

15,762

28,573 

30,370 

6.3

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  World Steelmaking 

