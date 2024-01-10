﻿
Global stainless steel output up 2.5 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 13:30:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the third quarter of 2023, world stainless crude steel output increased by 2.2 percent quarter on quarter to 14.73 million mt, while in the first nine months of the year it increased by 2.5 percent year on year to 42.6 million mt according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF).

According to the ISSF data, in the first nine months last year stainless crude steel production increased by 13.4 percent in China and moved down by 12.4 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while decreasing by 12.9 percent in the US and down by 8.0 percent in Europe, all compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region 

  

Q-o-q change 

  

Y-o-y change 

(%) 

2023-Q3 

2023-Q2 

2023-Q1 

(%) 

2023-Jan-Sept 

2022-Jan-Sept 

Europe 

1,271 

1,495 

1,640 

-15.0 

4,407 

4,790 

-8.0 

US 

442 

465 

478 

-4.9 

1,384 

1,589 

-12.9 

China 

9,594 

8,956 

8,055 

7.1 

26,606 

23,457 

13.4 

Asia (excluding China and South Korea) 

1,619 

1,687 

1,631 

-4.0 

4,937 

5,639 

-12.4 

Others 

1,800 

1,808 

1,662 

-0.4 

5,270 

6,074 

-13.2 

TOTAL 

14,727 

14,410 

14,467 

2.2 

42,604 

41,549 

2.5 

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  World Steelmaking 

