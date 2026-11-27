In the third quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 2.9 percent year on year to 16.82 million mt, according to the report released by the World Stainless Steel Association (worldstainless).

In the given quarter, stainless crude steel production moved up by 3.8 percent in China and increased by 2.4 percent in the Asia region, while rising by 19.9 percent in the US and by 1.4 percent in the European Union, all compared to the third quarter of 2025. In the first nine months of 2026, global stainless steel output increased by 4.2 percent year on year to 49.77 million mt.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):