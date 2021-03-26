Global semiconductor chip crisis hits automotive production

Friday, 26 March 2021 11:08:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the global automotive supply chain, the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips has caused automotive manufacturers in many locations to suspend their production. According to the latest statements, automotive giants Toyota, Honda and Volvo have also decided to suspend their production due to a shortage of semiconductor chips. Honda stated that production at some of its five plants in the US and Canada will be suspended as of March 22 and others as of March 29. Volvo said that it has decided to halt production to minimize the impact on its production, with the expectation that the problem of shortages of semiconductor chips will increase further in the second quarter.

Last week, Turkey-based Tofaş announced the suspension of its production until April 5, amid disruptions in supply from abroad and in the delivery process. Within this period, maintenance work is planned at the plant. Before Tofaş, Turkey-based Oyak Renault also announced that its production would be suspended for a week. Ford, Nissan and General Motors are among the global companies that decided to suspend their production last week.

Meanwhile, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers expects the imbalance of chip supply and demand to last until the third quarter of the current year.