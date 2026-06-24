Global DRI output down 17.5 percent in May 2026

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2025 amounted to 9.75 million metric tons in May this year, increasing by 9.8 percent month on month but down by 17.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 47.12 million metric tons in the first five months of this year, down by 8.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in May this year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.19 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Mexico in May, with outputs of 1.5 million mt, 920,000 mt and 605,000 mt, respectively.