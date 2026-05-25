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Global DRI output down 26.9 percent in April 2026

Monday, 25 May 2026 12:11:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2025 amounted to 8.76 million metric tons in April this year, decreasing by 5.1 percent month on month and down by 26.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, world DRI output came to 37.24 million metric tons in the first four months of this year, down by 6.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in April this year, with its DRI output amounting to 5.11 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Mexico in April, with outputs of 1 million mt, 670,000 mt and 610,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production share - April 2026


Tags: Raw Mat World Steelmaking 

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