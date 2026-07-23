World crude steel output up 1.7 percent in June 2026

Global crude steel production in June this year increased by 1.7 percent year on year to 155.7 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-June period this year, global crude steel production decreased by 0.7 percent year on year to 931.5 million mt.

In June, crude steel output in Asia and Oceania amounted to 115.2 million mt, up 1.5 percent year on year, with China's output at 83.7 million mt, up 0.4 percent, Japan's output at 6.8 million mt, increasing by 1.3 percent, India's output at 14.1 million mt, rising by 4.5 percent, and South Korea's output at 5.3 million mt, moving down by 0.9 percent, with all comparisons on a year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 10.8 million mt of crude steel in June, up by 4.6 percent year on year. In the given month, Turkey's output amounted to 3.3 million mt, up 14.7 percent year on year. Germany produced 2.9 million mt of crude steel in June, indicating a 9.5 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The CIS registered crude steel output of 6.8 million mt, falling by 2.2 percent on a year-on-year basis, with Russia's estimated output at 5.6 million mt, down 3.4 percent year on year.

In North America, crude steel output totaled 9.5 million mt in June, up by five percent year on year, with the US producing 7.2 million mt, rising by 3.5 percent year on year. Crude steel output in South America in June amounted to 3.5 million mt, decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil's output totaling 2.8 million mt, increasing by 0.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2.2 million mt of crude steel, up by 20.0 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.0 million mt, moving down by 13.4 percent.

Shares in global crude steel production June 2026