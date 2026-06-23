World crude steel output down 0.3 percent in May 2026

Global crude steel production in May this year decreased by 0.3 percent year on year to 157.9 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-May period this year, global crude steel production decreased by 1.5 percent year on year to 773.1 million mt.

In May, crude steel output in Asia and Oceania amounted to 116.2 million mt, down 0.9 percent, with China’s output at 84.4 million mt, down 2.7 percent, with 7.0 million mt produced by Japan, increasing by 1.7 percent, 14.1 million mt produced by India, rising by 1.9 percent, and 5.4 million mt produced by South Korea, moving up by 3.3 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.4 million mt of crude steel in May, down by 0.4 percent year on year. In the given month, Turkey’s output amounted to 3.4 million mt, up 8.9 percent year on year. Germany produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in May with a 7.3 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The CIS registered a crude steel output of 6.7 million mt, falling by 4.8 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 5.6 million mt, down 5.4 percent year on year.

In North America, in May, crude steel output totaled 10.1 million mt, up by 15.6 percent year on year, with the US producing 7.5 million mt, rising by 9.2 percent, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in May amounted to 3.5 million mt, increasing by 3.7 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, increasing by 2.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 2.1 million mt of crude steel, up by 10.3 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 3.9 million mt, moving down by 19.4 percent.

Shares in global crude steel production May 2026