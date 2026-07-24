Global DRI output down 7.6 percent in June 2026

According to data released by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), global direct reduced iron (DRI) production in the 12 countries accounting for approximately 85 percent of total world DRI production in 2025 amounted to 10.01 million metric tons in June this year, decreasing by 4.4 percent month on month and by 7.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, global DRI output came to 61.82 million metric tons in the first six months of this year, down by 1.0 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

The worldsteel data show that India was the largest DRI producer among the countries surveyed in June this year, with its DRI output amounting to 4.98 million metric tons in the given month. India was followed by Iran, Russia and Mexico, with outputs of 2.5 million mt, 630,000 mt and 565,000 mt, respectively.

Shares in global DRI production - June 2026