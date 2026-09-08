Germany's Moselstahlwerk puts 560,000 mt EAF steelmaking facility up for sale

German steelmaker MSW Moselstahlwerk GmbH has announced that it has appointed Amsterdam-based industrial asset management company KRUDO Industrial to manage the international marketing and sale of its electric arc furnace-based steelmaking facility in Trier, Germany, as part of its ongoing reorganization.

The facility includes a 60 mt Tenova Consteel electric arc furnace melt shop, secondary metallurgy equipment and a Danieli Centro Met three-strand continuous billet caster. According to KRUDO Industrial, the melt shop has an annual production capacity of approximately 560,000 mt and covers the production process from scrap charging and melting through refining and casting of 160 x 160 mm billets.

€80 million invested in facility modernization

Moselstahlwerk invested approximately €80 million in the modernization and technological upgrading of the facility in 2008, aimed at improving its steelmaking capabilities and production efficiency. The plant is capable of producing steel grades for a range of downstream applications, including wire rod, spring steel, cold-heading products, welding wire, free-cutting steel, prestressed steel and rebar.

KRUDO Industrial will market the facility globally, with a particular focus on potential buyers and investors in India, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. The melt shop is being offered for sale by private treaty and can be inspected by qualified interested parties. According to KRUDO Industrial, the sale is aimed at steel producers seeking to expand existing electric steelmaking capacity or establish new operations through the acquisition and relocation of an existing facility.