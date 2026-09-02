 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal to end steel production in Duisburg in October 2027

Wednesday, 02 September 2026 14:45:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal plans to end steel production at its Duisburg-Ruhrort site in Germany from October 2027, closing its steelmaking plant, continuous casting facility and billet rolling mill, while maintaining operations at the site's wire rod mill, SteelOrbis has learned from the German Association for Secondary Raw Materials and Waste Management (bvse).

The plan, which still requires approval from ArcelorMittal's supervisory board, is expected to affect around 550 of the approximately 800 jobs at the Duisburg site.

Wire rod mill to remain operational with external billet supply

Following the shutdown of steelmaking operations, ArcelorMittal intends to continue operating its Duisburg wire rod mill using billets supplied by other group facilities and external producers. ArcelorMittal's Hamburg plant is also expected to supply billets to Duisburg.

The planned closures are linked to the expiry of ArcelorMittal's long-term pig iron supply agreement with thyssenkrupp Steel. The agreement, under which thyssenkrupp has supplied liquid pig iron to Duisburg since 1997, will expire at the end of September 2027.

ArcelorMittal announced the termination of the agreement in December 2024, citing significantly increasing carbon costs. The company subsequently explored alternative sources of pig iron at more competitive conditions but was unable to secure a viable supply arrangement.

EAF option found economically unviable

ArcelorMittal also examined the possibility of converting steel production at Duisburg to an electric arc furnace (EAF)-based route, but concluded that the option was not economically viable. The company additionally cited the difficult conditions facing the European steel industry and high production costs among the reasons for its decision.

Discussions regarding a social plan for affected employees are expected to begin in September, while employee meetings are scheduled for September 7 to discuss the planned closures.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Germany to develop large-scale battery storage system at Bremen plant

06 May | Steel News

Primetals and ArcelorMittal complete converter revamp in Eisenhüttenstadt

29 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian slab exports soar 93 percent in February as US sales resume

06 Mar | Steel News

Germany approves carbon storage law to secure climate neutrality and industry

21 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal supplies carbon-reduced rebar for Hamburg’s U5 underground line

18 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal cancels green steel projects in Germany amid high energy costs

20 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt to implement annual scheduled repair work at BF 5A

17 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to supply low carbon plates for offshore wind project in Germany

24 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to shut down warehouse in Germany amid weaker market conditions

09 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Germany receives electrolyzer for hydrogen production

14 Oct | Steel News