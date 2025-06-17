 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt to implement annual scheduled repair work at BF 5A

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 12:01:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt, subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will implement annual scheduled repair work on blast furnace 5A. The repair phase will begin on June 22, 2025, with a blast furnace shutdown lasting several hours. The blast furnace is expected to be restarted on June 27-28, 2025.

The company has also informed that dust and noise emissions may occur in the vicinity of the plant premises during the shutdown and startup phases of the blast furnace.

The blast furnace 5A has an annual production capacity of 1.7 million mt.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

