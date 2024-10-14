ArcelorMittal Germany receives electrolyzer for hydrogen production

ArcelorMittal Germany has announced that it has received an electrolyzer unit manufactured by Plug Power in the Netherlands for its 10-MW green hydrogen project HyBit in Bremen. The project will be jointly realized together with domestic energy company EWE AG and its subsidiary Swb AG to reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking and begin decarbonization of the sector.

Accordingly, the unit, which consists of two modules, will be assembled on-site to complete the electrolysis plant. Following the commissioning of the unit, the electrolysis process will begin, under which desalinated water will be split into oxygen and hydrogen using renewable energy resources. This process is crucial for green hydrogen production.

The company stated that green hydrogen will be used primarily for pig iron production and processing at its Bremen plant. Additionally, part of the hydrogen produced can be transported to other locations, such as hydrogen filling stations.