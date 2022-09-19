Germany’s Klöckner launches new Nexigen® brand, delivers first green steel to Mercedes-Benz

Monday, 19 September 2022 13:34:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Klöckner & Co. has announced that it has launched the new Nexigen® brand bringing together its entire portfolio of sustainable products and services.

Under the Nexigen® brand, the company now provides transparent, carbon-reduced solutions in the three categories of materials, processing and logistics. In this way, Klöckner & Co assists customers with the reliable procurement of green steel and metal products, providing full transparency about their carbon footprint from resource extraction to production.

With the launch of the new brand, the company’s subsidiary Becker Stahl-Service supplied the first coil of green steel to German carmaker Mercedes-Benz AG. The coil weighing around 20 tons is significantly carbon-reduced steel.