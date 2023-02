Monday, 13 February 2023 11:01:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply an LD converter (BOF) relining machine to German steel producer Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann (HKM).

The relining machine will replace a 30-year-old outdated machine at HKM’s steel plant in Duisburg. The machine is scheduled to be commenced in June 2024.

Primetals Technologies will also provide advisory services for the installation and startup of the new relining machine.