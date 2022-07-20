﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Germany’s ESF Elbe-Stahlwerke Feralpi breaks ground for new longs mill

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 14:40:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that ESF Elbe-Stahlwerke Feralpi, German subsidiary of Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group, has broken ground for the new rolling mill which will be supplied by Danieli. The rolling mill is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.

The new long product rolling mill, which is being built at the Riesa plant, will enable the company to increase its annual production to 1.3 million mt of steel and will create at least 100 new jobs.

The new rolling mill will be connected directly to the existing continuous caster and a new-generation in-line billet welder will be installed to perform endless rolling. The rolling mill will enable ESF to produce eight-ton spooled coils, the heaviest coiled bars in the world for profiles from 8 mm to 25 mm, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

German crude steel output decreases by 5.5 percent in January-June

20 Jul | Steel News

Salzgitter to supply pipes for Brunsbüttel LNG Terminal link

19 Jul | Steel News

Salzgitter and Waelzholz partner for development of low-carbon strip steel

18 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner acquires two stainless steel service centers

15 Jul | Steel News

Salzgitter to invest €723 million for low-carbon steelmaking

15 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp and BP collaborate to support decarbonization

13 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt restarts blast furnace after repairs

08 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s domestic scrap prices continue to fall

22 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-May

21 Jun | Steel News

Salzgitter and LKAB sign technical cooperation deal on decarbonization

06 Jun | Steel News