Germany’s ESF Elbe-Stahlwerke Feralpi breaks ground for new longs mill

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 14:40:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that ESF Elbe-Stahlwerke Feralpi, German subsidiary of Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group, has broken ground for the new rolling mill which will be supplied by Danieli. The rolling mill is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.

The new long product rolling mill, which is being built at the Riesa plant, will enable the company to increase its annual production to 1.3 million mt of steel and will create at least 100 new jobs.

The new rolling mill will be connected directly to the existing continuous caster and a new-generation in-line billet welder will be installed to perform endless rolling. The rolling mill will enable ESF to produce eight-ton spooled coils, the heaviest coiled bars in the world for profiles from 8 mm to 25 mm, as SteelOrbis previously reported.