Germany’s Dillinger supplies plate to Liebherr to contribute effective energy transition in country

Friday, 20 January 2023 14:48:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that it has supplied plate for Germany-based manufacturer Liebherr to contribute to an effective energy transition in Germany.

High-strength steel from Dillinger, measuring up to 220 mm in thickness, has been used for Liebherr’s largest-ever heavy-lift crane.

The crane serves when dismantling disused offshore oil and gas production facilities, as well as in the installation of foundations for offshore wind turbines, as was recently the case at the Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm off the island of Rügen.

Meanwhile, Dillinger has supplied steel for more than 80 wind farms in Europe, Japan, Asia and the US, as SteelOrbis previously reported.