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Germany's crude steel output up 6.8% in Jan-July 2026

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 14:56:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Germany's crude steel output decreased by 1.8 percent year on year to 2.68 million mt, reflecting persistently weak demand in the country's steel market, according to data released by the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl). The federation stated that the July decline marked the first year-on-year decrease in German crude steel output so far in 2026, indicating renewed weakness in production amid subdued demand conditions. In the January-July period of 2026, crude steel production in Germany rose by 6.8 percent year on year to 21.31 million mt.

In the given month, Germany's pig iron output amounted to 1.66 million mt, down by 4.5 percent year on year, while production in the January-July period increased by 7.3 percent to 13.29 million mt.

Meanwhile, the country's hot rolled steel output rose by 1.4 percent year on year to 2.54 million mt in July and increased by 4.2 percent to 18.65 million mt in the first seven months of the year.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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