Germany's crude steel output up 6.8% in Jan-July 2026

In July this year, Germany's crude steel output decreased by 1.8 percent year on year to 2.68 million mt, reflecting persistently weak demand in the country's steel market, according to data released by the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl). The federation stated that the July decline marked the first year-on-year decrease in German crude steel output so far in 2026, indicating renewed weakness in production amid subdued demand conditions. In the January-July period of 2026, crude steel production in Germany rose by 6.8 percent year on year to 21.31 million mt.

In the given month, Germany's pig iron output amounted to 1.66 million mt, down by 4.5 percent year on year, while production in the January-July period increased by 7.3 percent to 13.29 million mt.

Meanwhile, the country's hot rolled steel output rose by 1.4 percent year on year to 2.54 million mt in July and increased by 4.2 percent to 18.65 million mt in the first seven months of the year.