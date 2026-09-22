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Germany's crude steel output up 6.3% in Jan-Aug 2026

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 12:04:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Germany's crude steel output increased by 1.7 percent year on year to 2.59 million mt, according to data released by the German Steel Federation (WV Stahl). In the January-August period of 2026, crude steel production in Germany rose by 6.3 percent year on year to 23.90 million mt.

In the given month, Germany's pig iron output amounted to 1.65 million mt, down by 5.5 percent year on year, while production in the January-August period increased by 5.7 percent to 14.94 million mt.

Meanwhile, the country's hot rolled steel output moved up by 4.1 percent year on year to 2.36 million mt in August and by 4.2 percent to 21 million mt in the first eight months of the year.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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