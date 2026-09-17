HKM shuts down 42-year-old coke oven battery as part of green steel transition

Germany-based steelmaker Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann (HKM) has announced the decommissioning of coke oven battery No. 2 at its Duisburg plant on September 16, 2026, as part of its transition towards largely climate-neutral steel production.

Nearly 45 million mt of coke produced over four decades

Commissioned in 1984, the battery had an annual coke production capacity of approximately 1.1 million mt and supplied HKM's blast furnaces for 42 years, producing nearly 45 million mt throughout its operating life and remaining in service considerably longer than originally anticipated.

The shutdown will proceed gradually, involving the emptying of ovens, removal of gas from pipelines and securing of the installation, while battery No. 1 will remain operational to supply ongoing production.

Planned EAF to reduce coke and pig iron requirements

HKM's transformation envisages an electric arc furnace from 2029, increasing the use of scrap and electricity while reducing demand for coke and pig iron. The company, which became wholly owned by Salzgitter Group in July 2026, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, stated that the shutdown forms part of the broader restructuring of its Duisburg production route.