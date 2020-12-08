Germany provides funding for green steel production

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 15:34:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany’s Federal Environment Ministry (BMU) has announced that it has decided to provide €5 million in funding to Germany-based Salzgitter Group for the production of climate-friendly steel within the scope of the decarbonization program of the BMU. The funding will be used for the construction of the first direct reduced iron (DRI) plant of Salzgitter to be operated flexibly with hydrogen and natural gas.

The aim of the decarbonization program is to reduce process-related greenhouse gas emissions in energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement, lime and chemicals through innovative technologies.

“For a climate-neutral Germany, we need an industry that gets by without fossil fuels and raw materials. With our new decarbonization program, we are promoting a fundamental reorientation of production processes. Climate protection is becoming an innovation driver for the economy, making Germany a sustainable industrial location. The project in Salzgitter is an important first step in this direction,” Svenja Schulze, federal environment minister, said.

The production at the DRI plant, which will use hydrogen instead of coking coal, is scheduled to start in the first half of 2022. The plant will reduce carbon emissions by 95 percent, as SteelOrbis understands. According to Salzgitter, the directly reduced iron will be used in the blast furnace process to save on coal used for injection into the blast furnace and in the electric arc furnace of the Peine plant.

The BMU is planning to fund around €2 billion through the Energy and Climate Fund in the coming years.