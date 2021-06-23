German crude steel output increases by 14.8 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 11:58:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 42.7 percent year on year to 3.66 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-May this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 14.8 percent year on year to 17.20 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.34 million mt in May this year, up 52.4 percent, while in the January-May period it increased by 15.4 percent to 10.91 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 42.4 percent to 3.08 million mt in May, while rising by 16.4 percent to 15.25 million mt in the first five months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.