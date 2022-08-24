Gerdau to replace BOF convertor No.1

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 10:56:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Corus will supply a new basic oxygen furnace (BOF) convertor to Brazilian steel producer Gerdau to be installed at Ouro Branco plant. The first heat with the new BOF converter is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

The new convertor will replace the 224 tonnes BOF convertor No. 1.

The equipment will be manufactured in Danieli Corus workshops and then to be transported to Brazil for further pre-assembly at Ouro Bronco plant. The new equipment will incorporate several improvements compared to the existing design, mostly with the objective of achieving the longest possible converter lifetime.