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Brazilian HRC exports jump 347% in August on resumption of US sales

Monday, 21 September 2026 09:44:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 26,400 metric tons (mt) of hot-rolled coil (HRC) in August and imported 57,600 mt, up from 5,900 mt exported and 52,300 mt imported in July.

The sharp increase reflects 10,300 mt shipped to the US at $680/mt, a destination absent from the previous month's exports. South America remained the leading market, taking 16,100 mt at $583/mt. Both figures are on an FOB basis.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (25,200 mt), Gerdau (1,000 mt) and Usiminas (200 mt, at $752/mt).

Imports came from Asia (56,600 mt at $510/mt, including 29,400 mt from Japan at $480/mt) and Egypt (1,000 mt at $574/mt), also on an FOB basis.

Sources said the US sales were an attempt to get ahead of the higher import tariffs recently imposed by the country, though it remains unclear whether the strategy succeeded.

Tags: Hrc Flats Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties Usiminas Gerdau ArcelorMittal 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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